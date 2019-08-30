Lawyers argue over Tanzanian plane seized in SA

By Will Ross |BBC News|

Tanzanian lawyers and officials have been in court in South Africa to call for a passenger plane which was impounded there last week to be released.

The Air Tanzania plane was prevented from taking off from Johannesburg due to a court injunction.

A lawyer had argued in court that a retired farmer was owed at least $13m (£10.6m) in compensation after his land was seized by the Tanzanian government in the 1980s.

Tanzanian authorities acknowledge that the farmer is owed money but their lawyer believes South Africa has no jurisdiction over the dispute.

The court in Johannesburg has yet to rule on the case.