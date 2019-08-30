Ghana to give guns to police officers
Ghana’s government has decided to arm all police officers on traffic duties after a spate of attacks.
Five officers have been killed in the past month – including two on Wednesday when criminals opened fire on two officers after refusing to stop their vehicle.
The Ghanaian government is providing thousands of bullet proof vests and is importing weapons for the police.
Interior Minister Ambrose Dery said the new equipment would enable the police to fight violent crime and defend themselves. BBC News