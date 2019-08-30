Bosso abandon camping before home matches

By Fungai Muderere

Bulawayo football giants Highlanders have reportedly abandoned going into camp a day before their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League home matches in what is said be one of their cost cutting measures.

A reliable source told B-Metro Sport, that Bosso, who have NetOne as their principal sponsors, took up the initiative in the last couple of weeks.

Last Saturday, ahead of their league tie against Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium, players and members of the technical team put up at their respective homes before meeting for a meal and pre-match briefing on match day.

“Highlanders has since abandoned letting their players and members of the technical team go into camp a day before their home games. It is one of the cost cutting measures that the club has decided to engage in. Just before the end of last season the club also engaged in this particular move,” said the source.

Efforts to obtain a comment from the club were unsuccessful with Bosso media and communications officer Ronald Moyo referring this reporter to chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

“I can’t comment. Talk to our chief executive officer,” said Moyo.

For both home and away matches, local clubs reportedly fork out between $5 000 and $7 000 to accommodate 18 players and eight members of their technical team at their camping sites that include lodges and hotels.

At other outfits, those that go into camp are given camping allowances and we also have it on good authority that Bosso players receive about $80 each as their away games camping allowances.

For some clubs on away games it tends to be that if it is within two hours, they travel on the day and if further out they stay over in a hotel and they might even borrow a friendly training ground close to their opponents.

Unless it is an epic journey to places such as Binga, Harare, Triangle, Kariba, Victoria Falls, and Hwange from Bulawayo and vice versa, for some clubs — where money is tight — they travel on the day of the match.

While some have muttered about no benefit from hotel and lodges naps 24 hours before a game, the general feeling from the sporting fraternity is that players get cramped up on bus travel and it is not ideal preparation for a game.

In foreign leagues, big teams frequently travel by air to reduce travelling time. B-Metro