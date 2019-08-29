Zambia wallop Mighty Warriors

Zimbabwe’s Mighty Warriors will have an uphill task when they face Zambia in the second leg of the second round in the 2020 Olympic qualifiers after they were humiliated yesterday at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The Mighty Warriors got a bye in the first round and played Zambia in the first leg encounter of the second round yesterday.

But it proved to be a difficult task for the national senior side.

Although they managed to hold their opponents in the first stanza, Zambia turned on the heat in the second half to find the target five times.

The Mighty Warriors, fresh from the Cosafa Women’s Championship where they claimed bronze, could not provide any resistance in the second half.

Misozi Zulu put her side in the lead, in the 51st minute, before Grace Chanda made it two in the 71st minute.

Rachael Nachula weighed in with a brace and Rachael Kundananji was also on target for Zambia as they took a comfortable lead ahead of the second leg on Sunday in Harare.

The defeat leaves the Mighty Warriors with a mountain to climb when they host their northern neighbours at the National Sports Stadium.

It remains to be seen if the Mighty Warriors, who made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean national football team to qualify for the 2016 Olympics, can produce a miracle on Sunday.

The winner between Zimbabwe and Zambia will meet either South Africa or Botswana in the next round of the qualifiers. The Chronicle