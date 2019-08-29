Zion church prophet ‘rapes’ 10-yr-old

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A self proclaimed prophet from a Zion church in Kezi has been arrested for raping a 10-year-old girl who is a member of his church.

Ntando Dube of Mashumba Village was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira, facing two counts of rape.

Charges against him were, however, withdrawn before plea after the State indicated that it had to first obtain a statement from a key witness who stays in South Africa. The matter will proceed by way of summons.

Prosecuting, Mr Mncedisi Dube said the State would inform Ntando of his court date when the statement has been obtained from the witness.

He said the State was withdrawing the charges in the meantime as it remains unclear as to when the witness will return to Zimbabwe.

Mr Dube said Ntando reportedly raped the juvenile when she was in Grade Three in 2017.

“On a date unknown but in the month of June 2017 at around 5PM Ntando visited the complainant’s home to pray for them.The complainant was staying with her grandmother. They offered him a place to sleep in the kitchen. In the middle of the night the complainant went to the kitchen to fetch some water to drink,” he said.

“Whilst she was on her way back to the bedroom, Ntando followed her and grabbed her. He dragged the complainant back to the kitchen hut while holding a kitchen knife with another hand. Ntando then instructed the complainant to lie down and he raped her and threatened to kill her if she reported the matter to anyone.”

Mr Dube said the complainant did not tell anyone about the rape.

He said in December 2017 the complainant was on her to a school when Ntando approached her and grabbed her.

He ordered her to lie down on the ground and raped her.

Mr Dube said on May 11, 2019 at around 4PM the complainant was playing with her younger brother aged four when Ntando grabbed her, removed his clothes and asked her to have sexual intercourse with him.

He said the complainant’s aunt noticed this and questioned her.

The complainant then revealed that Ntando had raped her.

Mr Dube said the complainant’s aunt accompanied her niece to the police station where the matter was reported resulting in Ntando’s arrest. The Chronicle