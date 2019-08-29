Vendor couple stabbed over eggs payment

By Sharon Buwerimwe

Two men from Bulawayo allegedly stabbed a vending couple with a screw driver after failing to pay $10 for boiled eggs.

Nkosilathi Ndlovu (38) and Phathisani Ncube (33) from Lobengula suburb allegedly stabbed Mr Brian Dube (25) twice and Ms Yolanda Shumba (25) once with a screw driver when they were asked to pay after eating the eggs.

Ndlovu and Ncube each pleaded not guilty to two counts assault before West Commonage magistrate, Ms Tancy Dube.

The duo was remanded out of custody on free bail to August 30.

The court heard that Ncube and Ndlovu bought boiled eggs from Ms Shumba’s tuck shop and refused to pay.

Ms Shumba reported the customers to her husband who was drinking at the nearby Esiqongweni Bar.

Mr Dube confronted Ncube and Ndlovu.

The three had an argument, which resulted in Mr Dube being stabbed.

His wife, who was screaming for help rushed to the scene where she saw her husband lying on the ground with blood gushing out on his wounded body. She tried to help him, but was stabbed on her left arm.

Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said the incident occurred on June 23 this year at around 10PM.

The prosecutor said the couple was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital as they sustained deep wounds.

“Mr Dube sustained injuries on his back, left rib and stomach while Ms Shumba was wounded on her left arm,” she said.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Ncube and Ndlovu’s arrest. The Chronicle