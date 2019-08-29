Boss tries to rape subordinate’s wife

By Leonard Ncube

A security company supervisor has been arrested after he attempted to rape his subordinate’s wife who he had waylaid at a secluded place.

Shaipu Njeza (39) is a supervisor at Real Star Security Company in Victoria Falls and resides at the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) compound near the airport.

He pleaded not guilty to attempted rape when he appeared before Victoria Falls magistrate, Ms Rangarirai Gakanje.

Njeza, who is being represented by Mr Givemore Mvhiringi of Mvhiringi and Partners, claimed that on the day he is alleged to have committed the crime, he was at the Vehicle Inspection Department offices applying for a driver’s licence.

Prosecutors invited a Mr Foya who is an instructor at White Falls Driving School to testify. Mr Foya told the court that Njeza booked for a driving test at 9:30AM and was at the VID depot until after 2PM.

However, prosecutors disputed the claims as there are suspicions that the licence (certificate of competence) in question could be forged as the time indicated on it is different from the time Njeza is said to have booked.

Mr Foya defended Njeza saying the time discrepancy was because he could not get cash to pay for the licence disc in the morning.

The magistrate remanded Njeza out of custody on his own cognisance to today for judgment.

Prosecutors allege that Njeza waylaid Ms Rosina Nyoni at a homestead in Lupunyu after lying to her that her husband had knocked off and was waiting for her there.

The homestead in Jabulani Village under Chief Mvuthu belongs to the complainant and her husband Mr Innocent Moyo but the couple stays at their other place of residence.

Mr Moyo had no phone and Njeza allegedly deployed him so he could have sex with his wife.

The prosecutor, Mr Bheki Tshabalala, said: “On the 19th day of November 2018 at around 7AM, the complainant called the accused’s asking for her husband,” said the prosecutor.

The court was told that the accused perceived that there was a misunderstanding between the couple and he allegedly hatched a plan to rape her.

“On the same day at 2PM, the accused phoned the complainant and told her that her husband had knocked off and had gone home. At 3PM, the accused proceeded to the said homestead whereupon arrival he entered the bedroom hut where the complainant was. He pushed her onto the bed and undressed before putting on a condom. He pushed the complainant’s skirt up and mounted her,” said Mr Tshabalala.

The court was told that Ms Nyoni managed to push Njeza aside and fled from the room. The Chronicle