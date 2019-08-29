Linda Vilika murder: Wilfred Jacob appears in UK court after being charged by police

By Alex Gidden

UNITED KINGDOM – A man has appeared in a British court charged with murder following the death of Linda Nomagugu Vilika (41) originally from Bulawayo’s Mpopoma suburb.

Wilfred Jacob, 42, of the Street, Great Saling, is alleged to have killed Vilika at the same address on Monday, August 19.

Police were called to the property at around 2.25pm following reports of concern for the welfare of Ms Vilika.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Jacob was arrested by police on suspicion of murder but was taken to hospital after becoming unwell.

After being taken into custody and charged with murder at the weekend, Mr Jacob appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday via video link to confirm his name and date of birth.

The hearing was adjourned until September 24 and a trial date set for March 16 next year.

Essex Police say an initial post mortem examination found the provisional cause of Ms Vilika’s death was stab wounds.

The force says it is awaiting results from further tests which may take several weeks.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about the incident. Braintree and Witham Times