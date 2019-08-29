High Court dethrones Kambarami as Bulawayo Deputy Mayor

By Bayethe Mhlanga

Bulawayo High court judge Thompson Mabhikwa has nullified controversial Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami election as the councilor of ward three, technically removing him as the city’s deputy Mayor.

Kambarami was last month taken to court by the outspoken political pressure group 1893 Mthwakazi Restoration Movement (1893MRM), citing that his election was unconstitutional because he had a criminal record.

Passing the ruling, Mabhikwa said Kambarami’s election is null and void because he was convicted of a case involving dishonesty and the court cannot ignore the allegations.

Kambarami was in July last year convicted of theft by Bulawayo provincial magistrate, Sharon Rosemani, under case number CRB 19/18 in which he pleaded guilty and was fined $80 or 18 days in prison for stealing an extension cord from an electrician he had hired to work at his offices.

1893 MRM cited Section 119 (2) (e) of the Electoral Act: Section 41 (7) and Section 41 (8) of the Urban Councils Act that bars convicted persons from holding public office.

Section 119 (2) (e) of the Electoral Act reads, “a person shall be disqualified from being nominated as a candidate for or from the election as a councilor if he or she has been convicted of an offence involving dishonesty.”

Recently Kambarami and Ward Four Councillor Silas Chigora were jointly facing charges of assaulting the Town Clerk, Christopher Dube, but were acquitted.

Kambarami and Chigora were alleged to have assaulted Dube while serving him with a letter of suspension last month. Zim Morning Post