Family of killed SA tycoon to reconstruct crash

By Milton Nkosi

The family of the controversial businessman killed in a car crash in South Africa is planning a reconstruction of the scene of the accident.

Gavin Watson died in the crash on Monday close to Johannesburg’s main airport.

Mr Watson’s family has appointed an independent forensic investigator to assist with the reconstruction at the scene of the accident.

Mr Watson was the CEO of Bosasa, now trading as African Global Group, which has won lucrative government contracts in the past and is currently under investigation at the country’s state capture inquiry for corruption and bribery.

In that commission, one of his former directors turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi said Mr Watson “paid bribes” to government officials and senior politicians for lucrative state contracts.

Mr Watson never commented on the corruption allegations and his death leaves the corruption inquiry in a difficult place. “Dead men tell no tales”, is a phrase that has been repeatedly used on the news chat shows this morning.

Mr Watson, a son of priest, was an anti-apartheid activist at a time when most white people were afraid to openly challenge white minority rule.

The governing African National Congress (ANC) paid tribute to Mr Watson.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said “one of our own is no more. There is no amount of questions that would ultimately bring that person to life. Let’s leave it to authorities to investigate the cause of the accident.” BBC News