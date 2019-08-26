Bogus police officer nabbed

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A bogus police officer has been dragged to court after he arrested an errant driver but failed to produce verification of his ZRP membership.

Rainos Chikwanha, 40, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate Learnmore Mapiye and was released on $100 bail.

Allegations are that on August 22, the complainant Grace Matendawafa, 59, was driving along Borrowdale Road approaching the Churchill Road intersection when she was stopped by Chikwanha, who jumped from a silver Honda Fit in a police uniform and demanded to see her particulars.

Chikwanha took Matendawafa’s nation identity card and sat at the back seat of her car where he informed her that she was under arrest for ‘using a cellphone whilst driving’ and ordered her to drive to KG6 Barracks.

Matendawafa complied and drove the vehicle into the barracks and whilst inside, Chikwanha received a phone call and at that moment, was approached by a soldier who was on duty at the barracks.

Chikwanha put the soldier on the line and he talked to the caller who told him to accept RTGS$50 from Matendawafa but he refused.

This raised the soldier’s suspicions and asked Chikwanha to produce his police identity card which he failed to do only stating that he was stationed at ZRP Harare Central.

He was subsequently arrested by the Military Police and was taken to ZRP Central for verification where Matendawafa discovered that he was not a member of the ZRP. H Metro