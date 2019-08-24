Chingoka to be buried on Monday

Veteran cricket administrator, Peter Chingoka, will be buried on Monday at Glen Forest Cemetery in Harare. Chingoka passed away on Thursday morning.

According to his younger brother Patrick, mourners continue to throng the Chingoka residence at 38 Sandringham Drive in Alexandria Park where a church service was held last night.

“Tomorrow (today) we will have a church service at 6PM and on Sunday at 4PM we will collect his body from Nyaradzo and it will lie in state at his house.

“Monday, 10AM, we will have a church service at St George’s School Chapel and have burial thereafter at Glen Forest,” he said.

The cricket fraternity, including players, management and family friends have been paying their condolences.

Former Zimbabwe cricket coach, Alan Butcher, has also paid his condolences.

“When we were team mates at Universals as callow 22-year-olds, Peter looked after me and we became great mates.

‘‘Very sad news. RIP Peter. Zimbabwe Cricket please pass on my condolences to Shirley,” he wrote on Twitter.

The International Cricket Council have since paid tribute to the long-serving chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket. The Chronicle