‘Thief’ beaten to death

By Michael Magoronga

A 21 year old man from Kwekwe died yesterday after he was beaten up by members of the public for allegedly stealing a car radio, speaker and power bank, police confirmed.

Joseph Zuze Kadozo’s body was discovered a few metres from his home in Mbizo Section 12.

The Officer Commanding Crime and Operations Kwekwe District, Superintendent Sydney Goreraza, confirmed the death of Kadozo and the arrest of three suspects in connection with the matter.

“I can confirm the death of a 21-year-old male adult after he was beaten up by members of the public for theft. The now deceased reportedly stole property including a car radio, a speaker and a power bank.

“The property has since been recovered,” said Supt Goreraza.

He said three suspects were picked up and were assisting police with investigations.

“Investigations into the matter are yet to be completed but we have three suspects in our custody who are assisting police with investigations,” Supt Goreraza said.

He said Kadozo’s body was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for postmortem.

Ward 4 Councillor, Mercy Ranga, said she had received news of the incident which happened a few metres from her home.

“It is worrying that there are some people who are taking the law into their own hands. People should report such cases to the police who know how to handle such matters. This was an unnecessary loss of life,” said Clr Ranga. The Chronicle