Armed robbers shoot at Gweru residents

By Mejury Magaya

There was drama in Gweru’s Montrose suburb when armed robbers fired shots at residents who wanted to apprehend them for allegedly robbing a local businesswoman of US$4 450, RTGS$850 and a smart phone worth US$450.

This was heard during the appearance of notorious armed robbers Luckson Mutizira (31) of Kuwadzana Extension in Harare and Peter Taruvinga (43) of Mbizo 7 in Kwekwe before Gweru Regional Magistrate, Mrs Phathekile Msipa, facing armed robbery charges.

Mutizira and Taruvinga pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded in custody to August 27 for trial.

It is the State case that on December 29 at around 6.30PM, Taruvinga and Mutizira in the company of the latter’s brother Simbarashe Mutizira who is still at large hatched a plan to rob a local businesswomanm, Mrs Nyarai Chibvuma.

Taruvinga was once employed by Mrs Chibvuma.

It is alleged that the three drove to the businesswoman’s house using a silver Honda Fit.

The court heard that Taruvinga allegedly showed Simbarashe and Luckson, who was driving, Mrs Chibvuma’s house.

The court heard that they parked the car some distance from the house

Taruvinga was allegedly left behind in the vehicle since he did not want to be identified by his former employer.

The court heard that at the complainant’s house, Luckson armed with an AK47, entered first through the main door that was closed but not locked. Simbarashe followed behind. The Chronicle