UZ probes accommodation scam

The University of Zimbabwe has begun investigating malcontents found to have cashed in on students desperate for accommodation.

This development comes after some students told this publication about the accommodation scandal at their institution.

In a statement, University of Zimbabwe regretted the inconvenience that might have been caused to innocent students, their parents and guardians by the alleged scam.

“Further to the story that appeared in the H-Metro newspaper of Thursday, 15 August 2019 under the heading ‘Accommodation scandal at UZ’.

“The University of Zimbabwe wishes to advice parents and guardian of UZ student, and the general public that the institution is well seized with the matter.

“The University assures its stakeholders, that they shall be accordingly informed of the outcome of the investigations and that appropriate action shall be taken against those students who might also have unprocedurally found their way into University accommodation through bribery or other corrupt means,” reads part of the statement. H-Metro