Trevor Dongo billed for Miss Gweru

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

Urban grooves artiste Trevor Dongo is set to headline the Miss Gweru beauty pageant scheduled for Cathedral Hall in the city tonight.

The much anticipated event will see 11 models battling it out on the ramp for the title. The pageant will run under the theme “I choose to speak out against abuse”.

Event organiser, Mavis Koslek who is also the founder of Image Modelling Agency said this year’s edition promises to be bigger and better.

“All is set for the big day. This year’s event will be bigger and better as the Gweru community has embraced it. A lot of companies and residents from the city have supported us and we’re confident we’ll put up a good show,” Koslek said.

“We’ve also roped in Harare-based Trevor D as we want to give revellers a time of their lives. This is definitely an event not to miss,” she said.

Koslek said the purpose of the pageant is to empower girls so that they are able to stand up for themselves and other girls in their society.

“The Miss Gweru pageant is designed to empower the girl child through the beauty with a purpose projects. The main objective is to continue identifying young women between the ages of 17-26 and empower them with knowledge of fighting against abuse of the girl child.

“This initiative seeks to give a chance to young women in Gweru to be the voice in their communities by working to bring positive change in the lives of young people,” she said.

The winner, Koslek said, will be tasked with the responsibility to market Gweru and the tourism attractions in the Midlands province.

Last year, 23-year-old medical student at the University of Zimbabwe, Lisa Nyamdela was crowned Miss Gweru while 19-year-old Chipo Chigwende was crowned first princess. Mihlayenkosi Malibha, a 21-year-old banking and finance student at the Midlands State University was crowned second princess. The Chronicle