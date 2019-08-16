Illegal miners invade Eureka Mine

By Daniel Chigunwe

Eureka Gold Mine Zimbabwe has been invaded by artisanal miners following reports that the new management which took over the claims is taking long to show signs of productivity which has disgruntled locals.

In a recent comment, Guruve South legislator Patrick Dutiro confirmed the presence of more than 100 illegal miners at Eureka Mine though he sympathised with the management for the delay in fruitful production.

The mine was officially reopened by President Mnangagwa last year after it had ceased operations for about 15 years and it has started by prioritising the safe removal of water from the mine claims in line with the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) regulations.

“It is true that there is a group of more than 100 illegal miners mainly from Guruve who have invaded the gold mine and I hear the police threatened to forcibly remove them at one time.

“These illegal miners are alleging that the mine is lying idle and no activity is taking place come out though it is just a clear indication that the locals are not fully appraised of the current situation at the mine.

“The management is tied up with safety issues especially in regard to the removal of water from the mine claims which have not been operational for a long time hence there are certain serious precautionary measures to be observed for the safety of the community as per EMA demands,” said Mr Dutiro. The Herald