Nine-man Ngezi lose at home

By Lloyd Mwale

TRIANGLE tore the form book as a Russell Madamombe spot kick as enough for the visitors to collect maximum points in this Castle Lager Premiership contest.

The hosts finished the contest with nine men after two of their troops were shown red cards.

A fine solo on the right flank by Triangle captain Ralph Kawondera ended with him feeding Madamombe whose effort beat goalkeeper Nelson Chadya.

Ngezi defender Ariel Makopa was adjudged to have used his hand to try and stop the ball from crossing the line and referee Munyaradzi Majoni pointed to the spot before flashing a red card on the defender. Upstepped Madamombe to send Chadya the wrong way

In the second half, the hosts tried to come back into the game but were dealt another blow when Marlon Mushonga was shown another red card by Majoni for an off-the-ball incident involving Anelka Chivandire.

Ngezi coach, Erol Akbay, blamed the referee.

‘’The referee has defeated us today, the football authorities must do something to such kind of match officiating,’’ he said.

Triangle coach Taurayi Mangwiro welcomed the three points.

“We needed the three points more than Ngezi, you see we had six changes to the team that played in an international match and it paid for us,’’ he said.

Teams

Ngezi: N Chadya, B Mtigo( M Mlilo 65th min), P Moyo, A Makopa, K Murera, W Makuva, B Mushunje, D Teguru (K Bulaji 37th min) T Mabvura(G Takwara 30thmin) M Mushonga.

Triangle: R Mudimu, B. Kawondera, D. Chikwenya, D. Dzingai, K. Chigwida, D. Mudadi(T. Mavhunga 63rd min) A. Chivandire (P. Manhanga 76th min), R. Madamombe, D. Murimba, A. Tavarwisa, B. Chintuli (N. Charumbira 68th min). The Chronicle