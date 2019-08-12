Security guard steals and crashes car

By Sharon Buwerimwe

A SECURITY guard from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car from a car park in Lobengula suburb and damaging it after being involved in an accident.

Danisa Ncube (35) from Lobengula suburb allegedly stole Mr Brighton Maphosa’s (49) Toyota Hiace that was parked at Mountain View car park in the same suburb.

Ncube allegedly stole the car after Mr Maphosa forgot to lock the vehicle and drove it to Magwegwe suburb where he was involved in an accident.

Ncube appeared before West Commonage magistrate Mr Gladmore Mushove charged with theft and driving without a licence.

He was not asked to plead and the matter was remanded.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said last Sunday at around 2AM, Ncube stole Mr Maphosa’s car and went on to damage it.

“Ncube lost control of the motor vehicle and it veered off the road, fell inside a trench and he failed to remove the car. The vehicle sustained damage on the left front lamp and left rear view mirror,” said the prosecutor.

The court heard that Ncube tried to run away from the accident scene after failing to move the car from the trench but was apprehended by nearby residents who asked him to produce a licence. The Chronicle