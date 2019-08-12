DeMbare in comfortable victory

By Eddie Chikamhi

DYNAMOS’ Congolese forward Ngandu Mangala finally rediscovered his scoring touch as he helped the floundering giants conjure up a comfortable win over Mushowani Stars in a Castle Lager Premiership football match at Rufaro yesterday.

Mangala, who had last scored a goal when his brace sunk the newboys in the first match of the season back in April, returned to haunt the struggling Bindura side with the opener just before the half-time whistle.

Workaholic midfielder Ali Maliselo then sealed the win with a low drive on the 51st minute. Dynamos’ performance, however, was far from convincing and their coach Tonderai Ndiraya once again admitted that a lot of work still needs to be done going into the second half of the season.

The discontent Ndiraya also reacted with a mixture of joy and relief as this was the first time his team has scored more than one goal in the 14 games he has presided over since he succeeded Lloyd Chigowe as head coach.

“I am happy about the result and obviously the three points. I am also happy for scoring two goals after a long time. I think this is the first time that we have scored more than one goal in a match since I took over.

“So that is quite refreshing but the overall performance was not quite impressive. Of course we have won, kudos to the lads for the hard work.

“However, I’m not really impressed by the performance. I think I have alluded in previous interviews that there is a certain level that we want to reach.

“Though I can see some progress, I think we are still not up to scratch in terms of performance. Apart from the result, football is also about entertainment and I thought we are still lagging behind in that area,” said Ndiraya.

Dynamos were forced by the injuries in their camp to make some changes to their starting team.

Ndiraya had to summon fringe players Mangala, goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, Nigel Katawa and Godfrey Mukambi, who wore the skipper’s armband in the absence of injured veteran striker, Edward Sadomba.

First vice-captain Jimmy Tigere, who had a wedding on Saturday, was also not available for selection and Mukambi was thrust into central defence to partner Munyaradzi Mawadza.

But the Harare giants could not impose themselves in front of their vociferous supporters.

Mushowani, who were dressed in a predominantly white kit with blue stripe, more like Dynamos’ away kit, looked more confident on the ball than the hosts.

Dynamos were aimlessly pumping long balls upfront most of the times with more chances falling to Mushowani early in the game.

Goalkeeper, Diya, was called into action as early as the seventh minute to deal with Sunny Savare’s dipping shot from a free-kick after Maliselo had fouled Sylon Chikwengwere just outside the box.

But it was DeMbare who still went ahead much to the delight of the home fans when Mangala’s low bicycle kick in the crowded box squeezed in via a deflection after the Mushowani defenders had failed to deal with a corner 43 minutes on the clock.

Maliselo then extended the home side’s lead when he drilled home a grounder from the edge of the box for his first goal in the Glamour Boys colours, just six minutes after the breather.

As DeMbare were still celebrating their second goal, a cheeky back-heel by Katema found Maliselo but the midfield workhorse could not find the opening. Katawa’s follow up shot from close-range was brilliantly saved by the visitors’ keeper, Admire Masuku.

With the win, Dynamos moved closer to the top teams with 27 points in the bag, five behind leaders FC Platinum who still have a game in hand.

Mushowani continue wallowing in the bottom four and their coach Newman Mashipe thought his side failed to do the basics yesterday.

“I think we didn’t do enough in terms of being offensive. We were playing too deep and also most of our passes were not accurate which I think is another factor that affected us today.

“Our midfield was not functioning well. The ball movement wasn’t what we had hoped for. It was a game that I think we were outclassed. Dynamos were on top of the situation from the first minute until the final whistle,” said Mashipe.

Teams

Dynamos: M Diya, E Jalai, T Muringai, G Mukambi, M Mawadza, A Maliselo, G Murwira, A Gutu (T Chisi, 54th min), N Mangala (Gona, 59th minute), E Katema, N Katawa (C Ngahan, 72nd minute)

Mushowani: A Masuku, S Savare, E Mafirenyika, M Doley, W Tafa, C Dzingayi, B Phiri (Mutandi, 69th minute), C Muvuti (J Tulani, 58th minute), A Kambanje, S Chikwerengwe (Nyanhi, 58th minute), P Chiramba. The Herald