Zimbabwe claim bronze at Cosafa Women’s Championship

ZIMBABWE wrapped up third place at the 2019 Cosafa Women’s Championship with another accomplished performance as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over the 10 players of Botswana at the Wolfson Stadium in Nelson Mandela Bay yesterday.

It is the first time Zimbabwe have claimed the bronze medal in the competition, having won a gold and two silvers in the past, and they can be proud of a solid showing at the championship where they were only beaten by hosts South Africa in the semi-finals.

Goals in the second period from Felistas Muzongondi (two) and Mavis Chirandu sealed the victory as Zimbabwe proved the more clinical side on the day and might have won by a greater margin.

Botswana ended the game with 10 players after a red card for Lone Gaofetoge with a little over 20 minutes to go, the first sending-off of what has otherwise been a very “clean” tournament.

Zimbabwe were on top from the first whistle but battled to turn their dominance into goals in the opening half. But once Muzongondi had them in front three minutes after the break, they followed that up with a quick second to kill off the hopes of Botswana as Chirandu netted for a fourth time in the championship.

The final of the Cosafa Women’s Championship will be played today at the Wolfson Stadium at 14h00 (12h00) as hosts South Africa seek a hat-trick of titles when they take on Zambia.

Meanwhile, South Africa claimed the bronze medal in the Cosafa Women’s Under-20 Championship after they triumphed 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out following a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe. It was an evenly contested game with few clear-cut chances, but the home side held their nerve in the shoot-out to grab the win. — Cosafa.com