Teens urinate in granny’s pots

By Sukoluhle Ndlovu

A 60-year-old woman from Highlands suburb in Zvishavane is seeking a peace order against her two teenage grandchildren whom she is accusing of urinating in her pots.

Joyce Phiri is seeking a peace order against Lesley Phiri (19) and his younger brother aged 16 who are both pupils at a local school.

Phiri told the court that the two teenagers were working with their father (her son) who also hated her.

The matter was heard before Zvishavane magistrate Shepherd Munjanja.

She told the court that at times the teens would put dog poop in her mealie-meal in a bid to “fix” her.

“Your worship, these children together with their father Emmanuel Phiri, want me out of my house.

“So, they have gone to great lengths like urinating in my pots, and putting dog poop in my mealie-meal. They even insult me because I have refused to move out of the house,” she said.

Phiri pleaded with magistrate Munjanja to grant her a protection order before the worst happens to her.

“Your worship, l need a protection order before these children do something bad to me. As l speak now, we are no longer on speaking terms and we are no longer cooking together as a family. They do not care about my welfare, all they want is my house,” she said.

Testifying in court, Emmanuel, who spoke on behalf of his sons said his mother was mentally unstable.

“Your worship, what my mother is saying is not true. She is not mentally stable and she hasn’t been taking her medication that’s why she is saying such ridiculous things. Everyone from our area knows her situation,” he said.

Magistrate Munjanja postponed the matter and ordered Phiri to bring her medical reports as proof. B-Metro