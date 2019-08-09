Nakamba made PSL debut at 15

By Fungai Muderere

It was not a minor achievement for the country to have Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba sign for English Premiership side Aston Villa.

In that regard, in the history of the much celebrated English topflight league, he becomes the fourth player from Zimbabwe to light up the league after Peter Ndlovu, Bruce Grobbelaar and Benjani Mwaruwari.

Consequently, debates by local football enthusiasts on Nakamba’s history and other fun facts, have ensued on social media and B-Metro Sport reveals the Hwange-born footie star, who was bred in Bulawayo’s high density suburb of Njube, made his local Premier Soccer League debut in 2009 while turning out for Bantu Rovers at a tender age of 15.

He undoubtedly went down in history as one of the youngest players to play in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Two years ago, in further making history on the local football scene, Nakamba was joined by another ex-Bantu Rovers player Sibusiso Moyo who made his first PSL appearance as a 15-year-old Mpopoma High School boy against Highlanders.

“Nakamba was only 15 years old and he was doing Form Two at Njube High School when he made his local premiership debut in Bantu Rovers colours playing against CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium,” said Mandla “Lulu” Mpofu.

Mpofu was one of the brave Bantu Rovers coaches that decided to field the then wet behind the ears Nakamba against a Makepekepe side that had the likes of Nyasha Mushekwi in their line-up.

Interestingly, as they say dynamite comes in small packages, in that particular match Nakamba’s 35-metre pile driver handed Bantu Rovers a 2-1 home win over the Green Machine.

Warriors gritty midfielder and ex-Chicken Inn captain Danny “Deco” Phiri, had got the opener for Tshintsha Guluva.

Under the leadership of Methembe “Mayor” Ndlovu, Bantu Rovers, is a club that believed in giving youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talents and gain experience.

The likes of Kudakwashe Mahachi and Teenage Hadebe also got their first Premiership experience at Bantu Rovers as teenagers aged between 15 and 17.

The lads have gone on to illuminate the local and international scenes. B-Metro