Kieran Tierney: Arsenal and Celtic reach deal for Scotland full-back

By Brian McLauchlin |BBC Scotland|

Celtic and Arsenal have agreed a Scottish transfer record fee of £25m for Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney.

The Premier League club have already had two bids rejected by the Scottish champions but a deal has been struck for the 22-year-old.

Tierney will now travel south to discuss personal terms ahead of the English top-flight transfer window closing at 17:00 BST on Thursday.

He last played for Celtic on 4 May due to injury.

Speaking immediately after Celtic’s 1-1 draw away to Cluj in Champions League qualifying, Parkhead manager Neil Lennon said: “I don’t know anything. I’ve said the last few days it wouldn’t surprise me [if Arsenal came back in for the player].

“If he goes, he goes with everyone’s best wishes. He’s an outstanding talent and a great kid.”

Tierney, who has been restricted to nine appearances this year following an operation on a double hernia, has won four league titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups for Celtic.

Celtic captain Scott Brown echoed the sentiments of his manager in Romania, adding: “Kieran’s a fantastic player. There’s always going to be interest in him. He will be a big miss if he goes.”