Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

BusinessFeaturedLocal

Zimbabwe increases fuel price again amid shortages

18,977

By MacDonald Dzirutwe |Reuters|

Zimbabwe has increased the price of petrol and diesel by up to 26% after the finance minister raised import tax on fuel last week, adding more pressure on citizens grappling with tripple-digit inflation.

Motorists wait to fill up their tanks at a fuel station in Harare, Tuesday, Oct, 9, 2018. As Zimbabwe plunges into its worst economic crisis in a decade, gas lines are snaking for hours, prices are spiking and residents goggle as the new government insists that the country somehow has risen to middle income status. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Motorists wait to fill up their tanks at a fuel station in Harare, Tuesday, Oct, 9, 2018. As Zimbabwe plunges into its worst economic crisis in a decade, gas lines are snaking for hours, prices are spiking and residents goggle as the new government insists that the country somehow has risen to middle income status. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Prices of basic goods and services have more than doubled since June, when the government renamed the RTGS currency as the Zimbabwe dollar, which has been sliding in value amid widespread shortages, including power, fuel and U.S. dollars.

That has stirred memories among an increasingly impoverished population of economic chaos a decade ago, when rampant money-printing fuelled hyperinflation and forced the country to abandon its currency.

Related Articles

Power supply to improve after Eskom agrees to payment plan

24,648

Why does Zimbabwe have a new currency?

9,487

Fans salute Buffalo Souljah

9,380

Mnangagwa threatens profiteering businesses

29,636

In a statement published on Sunday, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority said petrol would now cost 9.01 Zimbabwe dollars from 7.55. Diesel would cost 9.06 Zimbabwe dollars, a 26% increase.

Fuel prices have been increased four times since June and by more than 500% this year, as the value of the local currency has slid. But fuel shortages remain, with motorists spending hours queuing at the pumps.

Demand for fuel has also gone up as businesses use diesel generators due to 18-hour electricity cuts.

The government is trying to end subsidies by raising the price of fuel and electricity tariffs and put its finances on a strong footing, but that has unleashed inflation, eroding salaries and angering unions.

You might also like More from author
Comments