Ngezi winning run continues

By Don Makanyanga in Mhondoro

Ngezi Platinum Stars’ revival story continued yesterday with the in-form Donald Teguru weighing in with a goal and an assist as they registered their third consecutive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League win with a triumph over Harare City at Baobab.

The Mhondoro miners, who had a slow start to the season, are now unbeaten in 10 matches.

Barnabus Mushunje thrust the hosts into the lead three minutes into the game when he controlled a low cross from Teguru and struck on the turn.

Fifteen minutes later, the hosts made the lead more comfortable when Teguru volleyed from close range off a rebound from a Tichaona Mabvura effort.

Despite conceding early, Harare City slowly found their way back into the game and began to penetrate the hosts’ defence. Their pressure could have paid off but striker Kuda Musharu fluffed his chance inside the box, shooting wide off target.

The visitors continued to ask tough questions but just like Musharu, Shingirai Masukuta was guilty of missing an opportunity during a one on one situation with Nelson Chadya. Harare City’s ill-luck came a minute after the break when they were awarded a penalty after Polite Moyo had hacked Ishmael Wadi down.

Warriors’ trialist Takudzwa Chimwemwe took the responsibility but his penalty kick was saved by National Under-23 goalkeeper Nelson Chadya.

Ngezi were to finish the game with 10 men after referee Philani Ncube flashed red in Frank Makarati’s face for a double-legged challenge on Masukuta three minutes before time.

Caretaker coach Mark Mathe made some tactical changes in the second period but the visitors just could not find the cutting edge.

While Harare City returned to the capital empty-handed, the result left Ngezi coach Erol Akbay a happy man.

Akbay’s men went into yesterday’s game very confident following a 2-1 win over CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium last weekend.

“It is good to make it three out of three wins in a row but I feel we could have scored more goals,’’ Akbay said.

Despite going on a 10-match unbeaten run, the Dutchman is not happy with the six draws they have registered along the way.

“We have gone for 10 games unbeaten but draws are not what we are looking for, we need to win games,” said Akbay.

Mathe, who is yet to register a win in four matches since taking over from Mark Harrison, blamed his charges for not converting chances that came their way, especially during the second half.

“We had our chances in the second half but failed to convert them. I think this has been a big let-down, we need to work on it,” said Mathe. The Chronicle