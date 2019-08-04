Ndiraya misses DeMbare of old

By Langton Nyakwenda

A nostalgic Tonderai Ndiraya was left yearning for the days when Dynamos would consistently boss teams at Rufaro after his side were forced to come from behind to snatch a point draw against Triangle yesterday.

Triangle, who rarely lose in a game that they surge ahead first, grabbed the lead in the 30th minute when Trevor Mavhunga’s stinger beat Dynamos goalkeeper Simba Chinani and sent the ever vociferous Vietnam Stand to sleep.

But DeMbare, who have now gone for five games unbeaten, responded nine minutes later through mid-season acquisition Godknows Murwira, whose deflected free-kick found the bottom left corner of Ronald Mudimu’s goal.

It was 1-1 at halftime and that’s how it ended at Rufaro as DeMbare concluded the first half of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League on seventh position with 24 points, eight behind log leaders FC Platinum who played out a goalless draw against CAPS United at Mandava.

Just like last week when Dynamos had to turn to Archieford Gutu’s brilliance, whose neat free-kick won them three points against Harare City at the same venue, DeMbare once again had to rely on another new signing — Murwira — to rescue a point against a determined Triangle yesterday.

Although Dynamos moved up to seventh position, Ndiraya was still not satisfied with what he saw yesterday.

“I have said it in the past, there’s a level where we must get back to. Whilst there are some positives with some players slowly turning up, I will not be satisfied until we get to a level that befits our status. We want to compete with the big teams.

“We want to get back to the times when we would beat teams at home, times when our supporters would come expecting a win at home,” Ndiraya said.

Triangle have never beaten Dynamos in a league match at Rufaro but their coach Taurai Mangwiro felt yesterday’s game was “winnable.”

“That game was winnable. Every time we have gone ahead first, we have never gone on to lose, save for one game against Rhinos almost two years back.

“I thought we had placed ourselves in a position to win but somehow Dynamos got the much needed equaliser and in the end, we could not be separated,” said Mangwiro.

Mangwiro’s team are set to take part in their first ever CAF Confederation Cup competition next weekend.

Triangle play Rukinzo in Burundi next weekend, with the return leg set for the weekend of 23-25 August.

“It was important for us to go in there (Caf Confederation Cup) having gotten a positive result, what we did not need was to lose. We have gone for eight matches undefeated, which is positive considering that we once lost four on the trot early during the season,” Mangwiro said.

Dynamos had a decent chance to go 2-1 just before half-time when exciting right back Emmanuel Jalai’s through pass found Ali Maliselo but the former Nichrut player, who was now facing the Triangle goal, fell under challenge just over a metre before the penalty arch.

Referee Edward Mucharambeyi awarded a free-kick, which was wasted by Gutu.

The lively Jalai, who many believe should have been included in the Warriors squad for the ongoing CHAN qualifiers, won another free-kick in the 55th minute but Jarrison Selemani side footed his effort wide.

Triangle’s own new signing, Allan Tavarwisa’s header crashed against the crossbar in the 80th minute after he was set up by Gerald Bero.

DeMbare could have sealed it right at the death but Simba Nhivi chose to control the ball first when he should have gone for a diving header after he was teed up by the roving Jalai.

Teams:

Dynamos: S. Chinani, E. Jalai, M. Mawadza, G. Mukambi, T. Muringai, A. Maliselo, G. Murwira, N. Katawa (S. Gona 78th min), A. Gutu, S. Nhivi, J. Selemani (N. Mangala 58th min).

Triangle: R. Mudimu, O. Mwerahari, B. Chikwenya, K. Chigwida, T. Mavhunga, D. Mudadi (P. Tonha 69th min), G. Bero (N. Chintuli 89th min), A. Tavarwisa, T. January (R. Madamombe 81st min), C. Dhuhwa. The Sunday Mail