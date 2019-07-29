By Philemon Jambaya

Public Service,Labour and Social welfare Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza has poured water on the allegations that she is being investigated by the Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission (ZACC) over an alleged role in trying to conceal the findings of the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) forensic audit.

Speaking to journalists in the capital Monday, Nzenza was in a no-nonsense mood and labelled the allegations as “nonsensical”.

“I have a job to deliver and will not listen to nonsensical weekend stories on social media,” she fumed.

“I think you got the figure wrong, I am not dwelling on nonsensical stories , I have a mandate to deliver to ensure that money entitled to NSSA (National Social Security Authority) is managed properly within best practice of governance, those are weekend stories, social media weekend stories which people enjoy circulating and sharing,” she added.

She was responding to questions posed to her alleging that she had received money to protect embattled Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Prisca Mupfumira who is currently in custody where she is facing a cocktail of charges.

Nzenza said she was visiting her constituency over the weekend and was unavailable due to mobile network challenges. ZimmorningPost