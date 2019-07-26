Schoolboy axed twice on neck

By Courtney Matende

A Mlezu Primary School pupil from Chiwundura is battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital after he was axed twice on the neck by an unknown assailant while on his way to school on Wednesday.

Acting Midlands Province police spokesperson, Sergeant Xolani Dube, confirmed the incident.

He said the motive behind the attack on the boy was unknown.

Sgt Dube described the schoolboy’s condition as serious.

“I can confirm that we are investigating a matter in which Jayden Mzila (9) of Mzila Village, Chief Chiwundura was attacked with an axe today at around 6.30AM,” he said.

Sgt Dube said when the incident occurred, the boy was in the company of his younger brother and sister.

He said an unknown male adult allegedly came from behind an anthill and struck the boy twice with an axe on the neck.

“The boy fell down bleeding profusely and the suspect ran away after the attack,” said Sgt Dube.

He said the complainant’s siblings ran home to inform their uncle who then rushed the injured boy to Chiwundura Rural Health Centre. He was later transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital. The Chronicle