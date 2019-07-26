Bosso, Chiefs match cancelled

By Innocent Kurira

The much-awaited Castle Lager Premier Soccer League derby pitting Highlanders and Bulawayo Chiefs has been called off as Bosso have more than three players in the Warriors’ squad.

Goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, defender Peter Muduwa, midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku and striker Prince Dube all made it into the travelling Warriors’ 18-man squad that faces Mauritius in the first round first-leg match of the Chan qualifier this weekend.

The Chicken Inn FC and Herentals’ encounter as well as the clash between Triangle United and Yadah Stars have also been postponed.

Other fixtures will go on as scheduled, with the toast of this weekend’s matches being the battle between Caps United and Ngezi Platinum Stars at the National Sports Stadium.

Match-day 16 fixtures

Tomorrow: Chapungu vs Manica Diamonds (Mandava Stadium), Black Rhinos vs FC Platinum (NSS), Harare City vs Dynamos (Rufaro Stadium)

Sunday: Mushowani Stars vs ZPC Kariba (Trojan Stadium) Caps United vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS) Hwange vs TelOne (Colliery Stadium). The Chronicle