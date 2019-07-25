Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Aston Villa agree £11m fee for Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba

Aston Villa have agreed a deal worth more than £11m for Club Brugge midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Sky Sports News understands.

Nakamba had been refusing to train with the Belgian side after Villa’s first bid was turned down last month.

The Zimbabwe international is set to become Villa’s second signing of the summer from the Belgian side, with Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes already having arrived at Villa Park in a deal worth in excess of £20m.

The newly promoted Premier League side have been extremely active in the transfer market, with their signing of Egypt international Trezeguet earlier this week their ninth acquisition of the window.

Nakamba joined Club Brugge from Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem in the summer of 2017 and helped his side to the Belgian title in his first season.

The 25-year-old represented Zimbabwe at the African Cup of Nations earlier this summer, but only featured in their opening-match defeat to Egypt as injury ruled him out of the remainder of their unsuccessful group stage campaign. Sky Sports

