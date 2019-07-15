Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

ReligiousDiasporaFeaturedNews

Uebert Angel pulls mega crowds in Uganda during #GoodNews #Crusade

7,747 14

Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel put on a show in Uganda over the weekend, first arriving in a massive motorcade that had dozens of Range Rovers, police escort vehicles and motorbike riders, before capping it with an estimated 70 000 crowd at the Entebbe New Jerusalem Stadium.

Despite the huge crowd the flamboyant preacher is reported to have refused to take any offerings. He has in the past argued that modern day prophets should run businesses that sustain the church.

“Today (Sunday) we had the MAIN STADIUM as the main overflow and two other overflows to add to the MAIN HALL,” Angel wrote on his instagram page before adding; “GOOD NEWS UGANDA 🇺🇬 was another level. Thank you PARTNERS!!! #GoodNewsUganda.”

Titus Young, the Vice President of GoodNews World and a formative pastor of Spirit Embassy in Washington DC, was clearly elated with the attendance, writing on instagram “This was one of the largest attendances of any GoodNews conference! It was a blessing.”

“The streets of Entebbe where at a standstill as thousands received our highly esteemed Prophet. With shouts of joy and dancing, they joyously celebrated the arrival of our mentor and life coach, Prophet @uebertangel #goodnewsusa#goodnewstour #titusyoung,” Young wrote.

Related Articles

Like father like son: The rise of 15-year-old Uebert Angel…

80,567 57

Uebert Angel’s GoodNews TV station goes LIVE on SKY…

38,405 108

Prophet Uebert Angel launches new TV station on Sky platform…

36,069 765

Uebert Angel Foundation donates mealie meal, blankets and…

8,186 83
Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel put on a show in Uganda over the weekend, first arriving in a massive motorcade that had dozens of Range Rovers, police escort vehicles and motorbike riders, before capping it with an estimated 70 000 crowd at the Entebbe New Jerusalem Stadium.
Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel put on a show in Uganda over the weekend, first arriving in a massive motorcade that had dozens of Range Rovers, police escort vehicles and motorbike riders, before capping it with an estimated 70 000 crowd at the Entebbe New Jerusalem Stadium.
You might also like More from author