Masarira causes son’s arrest after cellphone theft

By Desmond Chingarande

Opposition Lead president Linda Masarira got her son, Kudakwashe Mhlanga (19), arrested by the police for allegedly stealing her mobile phone, a charger and headphones worth $650.

According to the charge sheet, on July 3 this year, Masarira and her husband left home for a driving licence road-test drive and left Mhlanga at home.

It is alleged that when Masarira returned home, she did not see Mhlanga.

She also failed to locate her phone.

She filed a report at Marlborough Police Station and later found her son at Greencroft Shopping Centre.

Mhlanga allegedly tried to escape, but was caught and taken to Marlborough Police Station.

The police officers then searched him and found the stolen properties on his person. NewsDay