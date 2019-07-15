Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Crimes & CourtsFeaturedNews

Masarira causes son’s arrest after cellphone theft

46,506 1

By Desmond Chingarande

Opposition Lead president Linda Masarira got her son, Kudakwashe Mhlanga (19), arrested by the police for allegedly stealing her mobile phone, a charger and headphones worth $650.

Linda Masarira (Picture by (c) Andi Weiland | Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung (CC)
Linda Masarira (Picture by (c) Andi Weiland | Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung (CC)

According to the charge sheet, on July 3 this year, Masarira and her husband left home for a driving licence road-test drive and left Mhlanga at home.

It is alleged that when Masarira returned home, she did not see Mhlanga.

Related Articles

Chicken Slice employees up for $11k theft

35,977 0

Thief finds bags of cash in parked car

10,207 9

Forex trader arrested after failing to pay R35 885 nightclub…

17,802 11

Man steals from Chronicle office

24,652 6

She also failed to locate her phone.

She filed a report at Marlborough Police Station and later found her son at Greencroft Shopping Centre.

Mhlanga allegedly tried to escape, but was caught and taken to Marlborough Police Station.

The police officers then searched him and found the stolen properties on his person. NewsDay

You might also like More from author