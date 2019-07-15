Gems suffer second defeat

By Ellina Mhlanga

The Zimbabwe senior national netball team suffered their second defeat on Monday when they went down 36-79 to New Zealand in their first game of the Preliminaries Stage Two at the M&S Bank Arena.

The Gems had a good start in the early stages of the first quarter going toe to toe with the former world champions before New Zealand took the lead when teams were tied at 8-8. They concluded the first quarter leading 21-10 as Zimbabwe struggled to create chances through to their attack although the pair of goal shooter Pauline Jani and Sharon Bwanali enjoyed some good moments converting the attempted shots.

New Zealand continued with their dominance as Zimbabwe had a slow start in the second quarter to maintain their lead and by the end of the quarter they were up 40-18.

Joice Takaidza came in for Jani after the break but with Zimbabwe struggling on mid-court, there wasn’t much supply to the front and New Zealand took control of the game, capitalising on Zimbabwe’s errors to win their fourth game at this tournament. The two teams were meeting for the first time.

In their next match tomorrow Zimbabwe takes on Barbados in their second game of the Preliminaries stage Two and would need a win to put them in a better position to battle for a better placing. The Herald