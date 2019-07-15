Former soccer star Mark Batchelor gunned down outside his home

Police have confirmed they are investigating a case of murder after former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana striker Mark Batchelor was shot dead in an apparent hit this evening.

He was allegedly shot by two men on motorbikes wielding semi-automatic weapons.

The incident happened in Market Street, Olivedale just before 7pm.

Several shots were fired through the windows of his car and Batchelor died at the scene.

Police on the scene of an apparent hit on a well known individual in Dainfern this evening. Shooting appears to be professional. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/HKe4lBlhH9 — Mandy Wiener (@MandyWiener) July 15, 2019

The motive for the apparent assassination just outside his house is not yet clear.

Police spokesperson Lt-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini has confirmed the incident.

Two men on a motorbike shot Batchelor as he turned into the driveway of his home in Olivedale on Monday evening. The reason for the shooting is still unclear.

“Police are investigating a murder case after a former soccer player, Mark Bachelor was attacked by two men driving a motorbike in Olivedale outside his house.

“He was shot several times and died inside his vehicle. The suspects then drove away without taking anything. The motive for the attack is still unknown. No one has been arrested,” Dlamini said.

Batchelor had close ties to a number of underworld figures, and counts Mikey Schultz and Nafeez Modack among his friends.

Crime fighting group Crime Air Network Initiative posted pictures of a bullet riddled car purportedly belonging to Batchelor.

Batchelor, who had also worked as an analyst and a TV presenter was involved in a number of business ventures since his retirement from the beautiful game.

The former Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs striker was a colourful character who was involved in a number of highly publicised altercations over the years. He was also a witness in the Oscar Pistorius murder trial where he testified about the former Paralympian’s temper.

Pistorius had a run-in with a friend of Batchelor’s who the athlete suspected of being romantically linked to his then-girlfriend model Reeva Steenkamp. Citizen/IOL