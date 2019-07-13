Teenage Hadebe leaves Kaizer Chiefs

TURKISH topflight side Yeni Malatyaspor have confirmed the signing of Kaizer Chiefs defender Teenage Hadebe on a two-year deal.

Hadebe did get regular playing time last season under Ernst Middendorp although some Chiefs fans appeared to question whether he was the right fit in central defence.

The 23-year-old was at times guilty of giving away silly fouls and generally did not seem to win over the Amakhosi faithful.

The Bulawayo-born star made 19 appearances in all competitions in what was a season of disappointment for the Middendorp-coached outfit.

Nonetheless, it seems he has been shipped out to Malatyaspor though Chiefs are yet to officially confirm his departure.

The Turkish club’s official website said: “EY Malatyaspor tied the colours of Zimbabwean national team stopper Teenage Hadebe and Australian midfielder Luke Brattan.

“Transfer work continues without interruption for EY Malatyaspor, two players have been added to the squad.

“South African team Kaizer Chiefs’ Zimbabwean defender Teenage Hadebe, who (has signed) a two-year contract. The 23-year-old is expected to join the camp today.” — Sport24.co.za