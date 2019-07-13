Explosive Bosso indaba expected

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

An explosive indaba is expected at the Highlanders club house tomorrow when the fading Bulawayo giants’ members meet for an annual mid-year review meeting.

Members will demand honest answers on what really caused the industrial action that saw players deserting pre-season camp in the hills of Matobo.

The pre-season strike saw Highlanders kicking off badly, with unwanted results despite entertaining performances.

With 13 matches played, Bosso find themselves just above the relegation bracket with a mere 15 points and a paltry seven goals to their credit, presenting one of their worst starts to a season in living memory.

There is also still the hot issue of the suspension of vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya and secretary-general Israel Moyo from holding any leadership position at the club for two years.

Tomorrow, the Bosso board chaired by Luke Mnkandla comes face to face with members who will demand answers and tempers are likely to flare.

The other issue involves chairman Kenneth Mhlophe’s attempt to take his son as one of the three Highlanders’ supporters to cheer the Warriors at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Mhlophe withdrew from the trip after being lampooned on social media for allegedly abusing his position to favour his son.

The Bosso chairman told our sister paper Sunday News recently that he decided not to proceed to Egypt because his son, whom he said is a Highlanders’ life member, was distressed by the hullabaloo created on social media.

He said he was paying for his son’s travel, contrary to reports on social media.

Mhlophe’s decision to abort the trip deprived Bosso of potential synergies and twinning possibilities with well-established clubs in Africa and beyond.

Also set to be discussed tomorrow is the issue of the club’s junior coaches who are reported to be unhappy with their conditions of service which saw Gift Lunga Jnr packing his bags, while Bosso 90 coach Melusi ‘Mabaleka’ Sibanda is also on the verge of turning his back on the club.

Siza Khoza is also reportedly on his way out and has been linked with Mainline from Plumtree. The Chronicle