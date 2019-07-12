Simba Nhivi and Evans Katema confident they will help Dynamos turn the corner

By Eddie Chikamhi and Takudzwa Chitsiga

Dynamos mid-season signings — Simba Nhivi and Evans Katema — are confident they will help the Glamour Boys turn the corner in a revival mission that is being fronted by their coach Tonderayi Ndiraya.

Nhivi is coming back to the Glamour Boys for his third stint after he was released by Ngezi Platinum last month.

Midfielder Archford Gutu has also completed his return to DeMbare, while the club believes they have made a master-stroke in snatching Katema from newboys Mushowani Stars.

“It’s wonderful, it’s been a long time. They say I am a prodigal son,” said Nhivi.

“But I have got very good memories with Dynamos. The last time I was here I remember winning the league three times and coach Ndiraya was there as well.

“So, it’s always good to come back to Dynamos. It’s a big club, big challenge but we look forward to it.”

Striker Katema, who has single-handedly been carrying the newboys on his shoulders, is happy to be reunited with Ndiraya.

Katema, who was once off-loaded by the same coach back in 2016 despite helping Ngezi Platinum win the ZIFA Northern Region championship and a ticket to the maiden Premiership, said he is happy to be working with Ndiraya again.

“It’s a massive move for me to join the biggest club and I am going to take on the challenge. I know the challenge ahead and the demands of a team like Dynamos,’’ he said.

“I was not surprised by the coach asking me for my services and I know he will help me improve. He has faith in me and I am going to repay his trust in me.

“Going forward, I am going to continue working hard and connect with all the teammates and it was good to be here as I received a warm welcome.

“Dynamos will help me as they have experienced players and I believe if we work together we will take the club somewhere.’’

The dread-locked striker has so far scored seven goals in the opening 12 matches, which makes him the second highest scorer in the current campaign behind Chicken Inn hotshot Clive Augusto.

Ndiraya believes the new players will add depth to his squad.

“These guys are bringing in experience and it makes our job easier as coaches because you now that you have players that you can trust on the field and who, obviously, can assist you in terms of organising the team and the youngsters we have.

“We are looking at adding two more so we are still in the process of negotiating with the other players and their clubs and, hopefully, by the time the window closes we will have finalised,” said Ndiraya.

DeMbare spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said the Glamour Boys were correcting past mistakes by bringing in experienced players.

“As Dynamos we always aim for the championship. We have to win the league title, that’s our language as Dynamos,’’ he said.

“We cannot be seen talking about other things. Of course, we have had a difficult start but things are shaping up.

“We are only nine points away for the top team going to the middle of the season so we have to continue on that trajectory.’’ The Herald