ZAOGA pastor assaulted

By Courtney Matende

A ZAOGA church pastor from Gweru was kicked and punched on the face by a mechanic following a misunderstanding over a car radiator.

Athanas Kene appeared before Gweru magistrate, Mrs Beaulity Dube, facing a count of assaulting Mr Rabson Marikopo.

Kene pleaded not guilty and was remanded to August 8 for continuation of trial.

It is the State case that on July 1 at around 10am at Clemkwa Wholesale Garage in Gweru, Mr Marikopo and Kene had a misunderstanding over the radiator.

Kene had sold the radiator to Mr Marikopo.

Afterwards, Kene sought to reverse the deal because the radiator was not the size he wanted, which sparked disagreement between them.

Kene kicked Mr Marikopo several times on the back and hit him several times on the face. Mr Marikopo managed to escape and rushed to report the incident to the police.

Mrs Constance Madzudzu appeared for the State.The Herald

