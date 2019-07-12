Footballer’s wife loses ear in bar brawl

By Raymond Jaravaza/Gibson Mhaka

Most humour comes from how disgraceful the situations and circumstances are!

This was at play when an ex-footballer’s wife lost half of her ear and sustained a deep gush on her forehead during a bar brawl in Mzilikazi suburb in an alleged altercation over money and beer.

The place — Sizalabo Sports Bar — where the incident took place is known for periodic bar brawls and other unacceptable public behaviour.

Nomqhele Mguni, a 32-year-old woman married to one of the famous Ngodzo brothers — Petros — will live with a permanent reminder of a scarred left ear as a result of a savage attack by a 26-year-old man, Nkosinomusa Ndlovu last Saturday.

Ngodzo is a product of Mzilikazi High School and played for the Highlanders juniors and Chapungu.

Ndlovu and Mguni are said to have met at Sizalabo Sports Bar while imbibing last Saturday night and Ndlovu allegedly demanded his money from the married woman.

He allegedly proceeded to make unwanted sexual advances on Mguni in addition to grabbing her buttocks.

“On the day in question I was drinking beer at Sizalabo Sports Bar.

It was around midnight and the bar was about to close when Nkosinomusa confronted me and started accusing me of owing him some money.

“I told him to stop pestering me and in a fit of rage he struck me with an empty beer bottle on the forehead resulting in me falling down,” said a dejected Mguni.

She said when she was still lying helplessly Nkosinomusa went on to bite off part of her left ear.

The missing part was reportedly discovered the following day by a local man, McBath Scott, who is employed to clean shops next to the bar. Scott said he picked up a piece of the ear a few metres outside the drinking spot the following day.

“The guy (Ndlovu) must have bitten off the ear and spit it out outside the bar but it was in a bad state to be stitched back on her.

He is a quiet guy that I have known for a long time and I don’t know what got over him to attack a woman like that,” said Scott.

Scott added that if it wasn’t for other bar patrons who restrained Ndlovu from hitting Mguni with a metal bar, she could have sustained serious injuries from the assault.

B-Metro tracked down Ndlovu to his Mzilikazi home in Section U.

He blamed his actions on alcohol but also insisted that Mguni owed him money and must pay back.

“Yinto zotshwala mfowethu kodwa mina ngifuna imali yami nje (I blame alcohol but she must pay back my money,” said Ndlovu.

He, however, declined to state if the money owed to him by Mguni was a loan or not.

Meanwhile, Ndlovu who is now facing an assault charge was arraigned before Bulawayo magistrate Franklin

Mkhwananzi on Tuesday. He was, however, not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to 17 July. B-Metro