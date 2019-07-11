Demo at Cranborne Boys High

By Joseph Madzimure and Wallace Ruzvidzo

Cranborne Boys High School pupils staged a demonstration yesterday against the school head, Mr Dennis Masenga, who is being accused of mismanagement and misappropriation of funds.

Mr Masenga is also accused of forcing pupils to secure stationery for examination purposes, turning bathrooms into a fowl run for his personal use and victimising pupils and teachers.

Learners also raised concern over the school’s failure to participate in national sporting events and to maintain sporting facilities such as the rugby field which is now an eyesore.

An Upper Sixth pupil who spoke to The Herald said the concerns raised were genuine.

“The pupils raised their concern on the school’s failure to participate at national sporting events and failure to maintain sporting facilities such as rugby and soccer fields which are an eyesore. Sporting activities are part of the new curriculum, but it seems the school head is not concerned about that.

“Pupils are also forced to bring their own stationery for examination purposes. We are now writing our mid-term exams, but the school authorities are saying they do not have stationery for exams. If you fail to bring your own stationery from home, it is at your own risk.

“We are appealing to the Government to intervene and address the anomalies,” he said.

The boys said they had engaged the district schools inspector, who was only identified as Mr Chinoona, to address their concerns.

“We engaged the district schools inspector known as Mr Chinoona to look into the matter today. We held a frank meeting with him and the headmaster.

“He informed us that he is going to look at the issues raised by the students as a matter of urgency. The headmaster also said he is going to address our issues without victimising us. The school head also told Mr Chinoona that he is aware of the grievances raised by the students,” a pupil said.

The pupils have threatened to continue with the demonstrations until their concerns are addressed.

Mr Chinoona, who witnessed the demo, refused to talk to the media.

“I am not at liberty to talk to the Press. You can phone the permanent secretary or the responsible minister,” he said.

The headmaster, Mr Masenga, also refused to comment. The Herald