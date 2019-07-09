Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Job Sikhala faces treason charges

36,792

By Yolanda Muswere

MDC vice chairperson Job Sikhala has been summoned to report to the police on Tuesday where he is facing treason charges emanating from statements he uttered at a rally in Masvingo on Saturday.

Job Sikhala with Murisi Zwizwai (Picture by Open Parly)
Sikhala told his party supporters that he was ready to illegally overthrow President Mnangagwa’s government before the expiry of his term of office.

“We are a committed leadership that will give Zanu PF headaches and [Amos] Chibaya was not lying or joking about the war and fight we are going to take to the doorsteps of Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We are going to overthrow him before 2023 that is not a joke,” he said.

Sikhala confirmed to Zim Morning Post that he has been asked to report at Harare Central Police Station on Tuesday morning.

“ I can confirm that I was invited to report at Harare Central Police Station tomorrow at 9am where I am facing treason charges,” he said.

Sikhala is represented by Tendai Biti, Jeremiah Bhamu and Obey Shava.

Government on Monday issued a stern warning to MDC for undermining legitimate authority and vowed to arrest perpetrators of such crime following Sikhala’s outburst. Zim Morning Post

The MDC has since issued a statement saying;

“Hon. Vice Chair Sikhala has been charged with contravening section 22(2)(a)iii of the Criminal Code… Subverting a Constitutionally Elected Government.A warned and cautioned statement has been recorded from him and he will appear in court tomorrow… Our legal affairs dept tried to get him to be released today but it was in vain as they seemed to be acting on instructions.”

