Collabos pay off for ‘Greater than Solomon’

By Nyore Madzianike

Gospel singer Mathias Mhere seems to have finally solved the puzzle to his music on his latest offering “Greater than Solomon” which proved to have all the answers to cover the gaps created from his previous albums.

Mhere, this time around, seemed to have managed to add all the ingredients that have been missing on his seven previous albums and served the best dish to his ever-growing fan base.

His decision to rope in the services of highly-rated producers of the time paid off after they added a touch which had been missing especially on his last project, “Panogara Nyasha”.

Mhere worked with Laiton Ngolomi, who has since carved his name in the production of gospel music as witnessed by the calibre of musicians he is working with at the moment.

He also enlisted the services of Macelo and Oskid, who are also known of possessing great hands inasfaras music production is concerned.

The gifted singer has perfectly blended his voice with the beats created by different producers, proving the versatility that was missing on his previous albums.

That strength was also noted on in his performance with Jah Prayzah on the song “Tiri Kufamba” which was produced by DJ Tamuka.

The song, with a rich Afro-fusion sound, is capable of winning the hearts of the young ones in the country.

Oskid added his touch on “Ndizarurire”, which is laced with a fast sound that is blended with rhumba-like rhythm mixed with a Sungura feel.

Mhere also proved that he was maturing with each passing project on his song Mai John which carries heavy message.

On the song Mhere preaches on how laziness could force someone into witchcraft.

Jazz music lovers were also remembered on the track “Jericho” with an international feel on the song ,”Nyika Dzibatane”, which he featured Malawian singer Skeffa Kamoto. The Herald