Stevie Wonder to undergo kidney transplant

Stevie Wonder says he will undergo a kidney transplant later this year. The 69-year-old music legend disclosed the news to a concert crowd in London on Saturday night, the BBC reported.

The winner of 25 Grammy Awards addressed his health after playing his song “Superstition”, the report said.

“I’m all good, I’m all good, all good, I have a donor and it’s all good,” he said, according to the BBC. “I want you to know, I came here to give you my love and thank you for your love. I love you and God bless you.”

Last Wednesday, the Detroit Free Press reported that Wonder was battling “a serious but manageable health issue,” citing information from sources close to the Michigan-born singer.

“He’s got some health challenges, but he doesn’t want a big PR thing out of this,” musician Joan Belgrave, a longtime friend of Wonder, told the Free Press.

Wonder said he planned to do three more concerts then take a break before he undergoes surgery in September, the New York Post reported.

The singer, who has been blind since just after his birth, in part because he was born prematurely, has been performing since childhood and has sold more than 100 million records over his long career. – FOXNEWS