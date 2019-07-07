Why choose to be a small house?

Life Issues with FGK

If you want to experience hell on earth, interject the fury of a scorned wife towards her husband’s mistress.

Anything in her way and any object in her sight is a potential weapon. Boxing and karate practitioners, and even John Wick’s jiu-jitsu master will have to take notes from the first wife’s fight against her usually unsuspecting opponent, the small house.

Talk of hate, talk of rage and talk of ill-will against a small house; is there anyone more disliked than her? The level of hostility that the first wife has towards the hubby-snatcher is unmeasurable. Almost every married woman turns to beast-mode when she discovers that her husband is having a side dish.

Side mistresses or the so called side chicks or small houses are a quotidian embroil in society nowadays; but the question will always be, why would one choose to be made a small house and remain a secret by someone who is choosing to stay with his wife permanently?

Often, disaster strikes when the main wife meets the small house. The consequences are often dire; the shame unspeakable; and life becomes mired in a maze of confusion. The ending is not a happy one. This is happening to us, maybe it has happened in your sight or someone you know or even your next door neighbour.

This once happened at the RGM International Airport and the drama that unfolded was like a movie scene.

A Canada-based woman was given a thrashing soon after her arrival at the airport. One woman (name withheld) was beaten up by the wife of a man she was having an affair with. This is a real life story, which one of the newspapers covered in September 2011.

In the story, the accused man denied having an extra marital affair. As usual, when men are caught they deny vehemently as if they are innocent.

It is said the two were Facebook lovers who had once met in Harare at a wedding before the small house left for greener pastures in Canada. Despite the distance, the two took to Facebook to keep their fire burning. It is said that whenever the small house returned, the two would meet at an undisclosed hotel to enjoy each other’s company and friendship rights.

The unsuspecting “small house” got an unpleasant welcome when the official wife teamed up with at least seven friends, armed with knives, with the intention of slicing the small houses’ private parts, uprooting her wig and undressing her.

It is always serious business when it comes to schooling hubby-snatchers. On this, even the distant friends will volunteer to sponsor buying shamrocks to beat up the culprit. Most women despise home-wreckers with the uttermost condemnation.

They simply cannot understand why their man would leave them for another woman, who has exactly the same features they also have. They also do not understand why someone would choose to be a secret lover to someone who has a legal wife and a moral obligation to stick with his family.

Sources revealed to the reporters that the alleged adulterous long distance relationship was unearthed after the accused man left his mobile phone and his Facebook account open, resulting in his wife gaining access to his conversations with the girlfriend.

The official wife came across explicit conversations between her husband and the girlfriend. She said she vowed to unleash wrath on the side chick when she also saw a thread of sexual messaging between the lovebirds, which they would send to each other, even during prime time when she thought her husband was chatting with work colleagues on his mobile phone. Nude photos were also in the mix.

After unearthing of the romantic thread of messages, the wife also got to know of the small house’s homecoming date and arrival time, etcetera. Everything that followed was well orchestrated, without the accused or his small house knowing what was brewing.

The day of arrival came and the ladies went to the scene well prepared. They had positioned themselves very well to be able to identify their victim, whom they had only seen on Facebook photos.

When she came out with her bags from the checkpoint, her relatives were the last to arrive, the main wife and her friends had already begun their surprise welcome home gesture, beatings pouring from every angle. The accused man is said to have appeared from afar but when he heard of the fracas, he quickly disappeared from the space in a white Isuzu KB 300 truck.

When he was asked to comment, he professed ignorance on the matter and rubbished the story, saying these are fabrications by jealous colleagues who wanted to see him single and probably destabilise his marriage to cause him stress and finally topple him over at work.

The journalist visited some of the friends of the accused and they confirmed that the incident took place and they had warned their friend to leave his games but he thought of himself as the king on the chessboard and would not listen.

“At the end of the day my friend, you will see that every man has a small house, it’s just that our friend is the one caught today ndosaka ma one ake atanga (that’s why he is now in trouble), but haaa shaa madhiri aya ndiwo ariko mazuvano because mabhebhi ari kutsvagawo varume vari stable in life regardless of their marital status, zvinhu zvakaoma izvi (that’s the game these days, girls are now drawn towards stable men regardless of their marital status, things are hard),” commented a friend who refused to be named.

It will continue to be a mind baffle, just thinking why someone would choose to risk their life by engaging in an affair with a married person. It is said most men have extra marital affairs, but this time we would like to discuss the reasons behind this from the women’s perspective.

Are women so comfortable being treated like prostitutes who give themselves away for a fee? Is love an ingredient in an extra marital affair or it is just an activity that benefits the woman financially? Why would one choose to be made a small house and remain a secret by someone who is choosing to stay with his wife permanently? Sunday Mail

