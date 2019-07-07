Chitembwe missing again

By Langton Nyakwenda in KARIBA

LLOYD CHITEMBWE’S stint at CAPS United, which began on September 1, 2015 when he took over from Mark Mathe, could be headed for a nasty ending after the championship winning coach was once again absent from duty at Nyamhunga yesterday.

CAPS technical advisor, Nelson Matongorere, was in charge as Makepekepe fell to a Nigel Makumbe goal that came after 67 minutes of play.

The former Highlanders star collected a pass from substitute Talent Chamboko and roasted a CAPS defender before curling his shot beyond Tatenda Mateyaunga, who stood in for the suspended Prosper Chigumba.

However, the major talking point was the absence of Chitembwe, who has missed Makepekepe’s matches in a row amid reports that his relationship with club vice-president Nhamo Tutisani has irretrievably broken down.

Chitembwe reportedly clashed with Tutisani over some team selection issues a couple of days ago. Since then, he has not been keen to report for duty.

The tiff took another twist yesterday as irate CAPS fans stormed the pitch after the match and sang protest songs against Tutisani.

The angry fans went to the extent of stopping Matongorere from giving his post-match thoughts as they demanded Chitembwe’s return.

“The whole technical team should stop reporting for duty in solidarity with Chitembwe.

“We want Chitembwe back, Tutisani wants to destroy this club,” fumed a popular CAPS supporter known as Mupostori.

Efforts to get hold of Tutisani or club president Farai Jere, who were both absent at Nyamhunga yesterday, were fruitless.

A depleted CAPS side, missing regulars Prosper Chigumba, Joel Ngodzo, Method Mwanjale, Valentine Musarurwa, Gabriel Nyoni, Kudzai Nyamukupfukudza and Blessing Sarupinda, struggled for fluidity.

Ngodzo, Chigumba, Sarupinda and Nyamupfukudza are also on suspension while the duo of Musarurwa and Mwanjale is nursing injuries.

However, CAPS had the first sight at goal when Sianchali released Dominic Chungwa inside the box. The latter’s weak shot was saved by ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Future Sibanda in the eighth minute.

Two minutes later, Fungai Chirinda did a Knowledge Musona of his own when he skied his effort in front of an open net after Tonderai Mateyaunga had fumbled Samuel Makuwa’s shot.

Former Dynamos player James Marufu had his effort cleared from the line in the 51st minute, a few seconds before Nigel Makumbe’s free-kick was parried away by Mateyaunga.

Later on, Chungwa came close once again but was blocked by the ever alert Sylvester Appiah.

Valentine Ndaba also came close with a stinging long range shot right at the death as ZPC Kariba hung on for three precious points that took their tally to 22. CAPS remain on 23 points, four behind log leaders FC Platinum who beat Manica Diamonds 1-0 at Mandava yesterday.

Although acknowledging that his charges performed below par, ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi was happy with the three points. Sunday Mail