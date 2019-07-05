High Court dismisses suspended Cricket board application

By Margaret Matibiri

High Court justice Musakwa has dismissed with costs an urgent chamber application by the suspended Tavengwa Mukuhlani led Zimbabwe Cricket board which sought to overturn the decision of the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

The suspended board sought reprieve at the higher court following their suspension for going against a directive to put on ice their elective Annual General Meeting pending investigations of alleged corruption fraud, misuse of money, which also includes money received from the International Cricket Council.

The SRC replaced the Mukuhlani led board with an interim one over a week ago. The SRC’s actions have, unfortunately, resulted in the International Cricket Council (ICC) withholding funding from ZC. ZC has been receiving monthly cash distributions from the ICC under a well-publicised controlled funding mechanism agreed last year.

However, without the June allocation, ZC was unable to pay for the women’s team’s travel, throwing Zimbabwe’s preparations for the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier, to be held in Scotland in August-September, into disarray. ZC has also been unable to process the June salaries for players and staff. Zimmorningpost