Sikhulile High pupils injured, hospitalised after gang wars

By Andile Tshuma and Michelle Zvanyanya

Three Sikhulile High School pupils in Bulawayo were rushed to hospital after they were injured during a school gang war yesterday morning.

Teachers at the school were in panic as bloodied pupils were ferried to hospital in an ambulance.

One pupil was bleeding profusely from a stab wound on the neck.

Police had to be called in and they rounded up some of the gang members.

The clashes were between a gang called the Russians and the other called the Orlandos.

Lobengula suburb residents said the gang wars had become a menace in the area and were being fuelled by school leavers who were recruiting pupils.

Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed the Sikhulile High School incident and said measures should be taken to prevent such acts.

Acting Chief Fire and Ambulance officer, Mr Lynos Phiri said the City Council Ambulance services were called to the school yesterday morning after pupils clashed.

“We attended to the incident at Sikhulile High School soon after receiving a distress call. Some boys were injured following a gang fight at the school and we rushed three of them to Mpilo Central Hospital,” said Mr Phiri.

He said the boys sustained varying injuries.

A Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene when ambulance personnel were attending to the injured before ferrying them to hospital.

Inspector Ncube said turf wars were common among Form Four pupils.

“We note with concern that some secondary school pupils are engaging in gang wars which are boundary determined. This becomes common between July and October when Four Four pupils believe that they are now grown ups and start fighting,” said Inspector Ncube.

Insp Ncube said police suspect that vendors selling foodstuffs and stationery at the schools were supplying intoxicating substances to pupils hence their violent behaviour.

He said it was important for pupils not to spoil their records by being arrested.

The school’s headmistress a Mrs Nkomo declined to comment. “I do not report to The Chronicle and I will give a report on what transpired to my supervisor,” said Mrs Nkomo.

Acting Bulawayo provincial education director, Mrs Olicah Kaira, could not be reached for comment yesterday. The Chronicle