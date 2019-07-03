Mapopoma Festival ropes in Babes Wodumo

By Leonard Ncube

Babes Wodumo has been unveiled as one of the six foreign artistes that will headline the Mapopoma Festival taking place in Victoria Falls in December.

Event organiser, Patrick Musonza, said they hope to attract 15 000 people to the Victoria Falls Sports Club, triple the number who attended last year’s inaugural event.

According to Musonza, who is popularly known as DJ Spevar, South African artistes, mixed together with locals, are the tonic needed to gather the crowds.

“The first lady of gqom music, Babes Wodumo will be rocking the stage at this year’s Mapopoma Festival which will run from December 29 to 31. She is one of the big names who’ll be coming down and once we finalise contracts with the rest, we’ll unveil them,” said DJ Spevar.

Babes Wodumo, who has been trending because of her turbulent relationship with lover Mampintsha, despite her controversies, is a very talented musician who will likely rock crowds at the festival.

Now in its second year, Mapopoma Festival is fast gaining popularity owing to vast marketing by organisers, and also because it caters for locals.

Last year’s inaugural event had performances from local acts only at Zambezi House.

For this year, there will be a Global Dance Music Day which will run concurrently with a boat party on the Zambezi River. A Colour Fest picnic and braai will be held on December 30.

On New Year’s Eve, an Ubuntu Concert will be held with revellers encouraged to bring their respective countries’ flags. The Chronicle