Madinda’s scouts wait for Bosso’s clearance

By Ricky Zililo

Highlanders’ scouting team set up by former head coach, Madinda Ndlovu, to help identify and recommend talent to the Bulawayo club is waiting for the club executive’s blessings to start operating officially.

Ndlovu, who left the technical manager’s role last week, a position that was created for him to also oversee the junior and senior teams’ technical departments and set up systems meant to preserve the Highlanders philosophy, revealed that four Bosso players were part of the scouting committee he had set up.

Netsai “Super” Moyo, Sikhumbuzo Ndebele, Richard “Dabuka” Choruma and Herbert Dick are members of the team Ndlovu set up to scout for players as well as to analyse Highlanders’ first team performances.

“I had already started to incorporate some of the former players by creating certain committees that will assist in terms of expanding and making the club bigger on the technical side. I’ve put together a committee of four former players to become the recruitment committee of the club.

“Part of their duties include looking at our games and providing an independent analysis of how we’ve played, where we’re lacking and where we need to strengthen the squad.

“For example, the mid-season transfer window has opened, and say they identify a weakness in the strike force, they can recommend a player that they would have seen somewhere whom they feel can fit into the Highlanders’ philosophy,” said Ndlovu.

“Dick, Choruma, Moyo and Ndebele are the members of that committee and have already started working behind the scenes. Setting up of this committee was the first port of action I had taken and was waiting for endorsement from the executive.

“Because former players have a role to contribute towards the success of the club, I had also wanted to have a spying committee that will travel around the country to spy on other teams, give the technical team notes so that they draw up training programmes that can help in preparation for matches.”

The Bosso legend left the country on Monday to take up his new coaching job at Botswana’s Gaborone United.

Last season Ndlovu led Highlanders to a fifth place finish behind champions; FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum Stars, Chicken Inn and Triangle United.

At the time of his departure, Ndlovu had guided Bosso two points above the relegation zone following a slow start to the season. The Chronicle